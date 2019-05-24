SpaceX Launches the First Part of Its Satellite Internet Network

SpaceX’s plan to put a network of thousands of satellites into orbit to beam down high-speed internet to every point on earth just took a big step.

SpaceX is rejoicing this morning following the successful launch of its heaviest payload ever containing 60 “Starlink” satellites.

The private space company launched its heaviest payload ever, filled with 60 “Starlink” satellites.

Everything went perfectly. Amazon is also hoping to do the same thing.

This is just the beginning for the private space company as they plan to put nearly 12,000 of the Starlink satellites into orbit.

SpaceX says they are planning on using revenue from its internet service to fund more ambitious projects, including sending humans to Mars.