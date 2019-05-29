SpaceX Readying Crew Ship for Possible Flight

NASA says that SpaceX could be ready to launch two astronauts aboard the company’s Crew Dragon capsule by the end of the year.

The Commercial Crew Program is the end result of a series of NASA-funded industry competitions in the wake of the space shuttle’s retirement.

Following an April test flight explosion, NASA’s Kathy Lueders said SpaceX is working to get the newly assigned Demo 2 capsule ready for flight “by the end of the year.”

Do you feel that NASA and SpaceX are pressing forward with this program too fast?