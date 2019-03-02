SpaceX successfully launches capsule bound for ISS

SpaceX, using a Falcon 9 rocket, successfully launched a space capsule that is bound for the International Space Station (ISS), Saturday morning.

The capsule which took off around 2:50 a.m. EST on Saturday is expected to reach the ISS on Sunday, about 27 hours after liftoff, according to the Associated Press.

The unmanned Dragon spacecraft blasted from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, is scheduled to land in the Atlantic Ocean on March 8.

Ripley, a life-sized dummy named after the lead character in the ‘Alien’ movies, was the capsule’s only passenger, according to the AP.

“This is critically important,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, who toured and launchpad on Friday with SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon Musk, told the AP. “We’re on the precipice of launching American astronauts on American rockets from American soil again for the first time since the retirement of the space shuttles in 2011.”

NASA has since turned to SpaceX and Boeing, funding $8 billion in to help get astronauts to the ISS, which is about 250 miles away from Earth, AP reports.

Russian Soyuz rockets are currently the only means by which to reach the space station, and NASA, according to AP.

Governor Ron DeSantis recently asked President Trump to place the headquarters for “the Space Force Combatant Command” in Florida.

