SpaceX To Launch Human Ashes Into Orbit

An upcoming SpaceX launch is slated to carry human ashes, or “cremains” into orbit for a “funeral flight.”

Lift-off of the Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida is scheduled sometime between this Tuesday morning and Wednesday afternoon depending on weather conditions. In addition to a payload of 24 satellites (including one with NASA’s Deep Space Atomic Clock), the Falcon Heavy will be carrying the ashes of 152 humans.

The remains are in capsules provided by Celestis Memorial Spaceflights.

The company pays for any available location in a space flight to carry the cremated remains of its clients who spend between $5000 and $12,000 for the service.