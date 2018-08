A wooden platform collapsed at a seaside music festival in northwestern Spain last night, injuring hundreds.

Luckily, there were no reports of any fatalities from the incident but at least five were seriously hurt.

Witnesses there told a local TV station that there were “loads of people” on the boardwalk at the O Marisquino festival in Vigo.

