Speaker Pelosi Says House is Not on Path to Impeachment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a press conference Thursday morning after her words accusing the President of “a cover-up” aborted meeting on infrastructure yesterday.

She said she will not take responsibility for President Trump’s irresponsible behavior. She deflected saying that her “cover-up” comment was not the reason the president “stormed out” of the meeting. She accused the president of not being prepared to explain where the $2 trillion funding for infrastructure will come from.

Pelosi also said, he was disappointed that the democrats are not on a path to impeachment, which she said he wants.