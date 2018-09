Horizontal image of a venomous brown recluse or fiddle back spider. The image was shot from slightly above the spider giving a clear image of the spider's markings. There is great detail in his eyes, fangs and head or cephalothorax.

Doctors found a spider spinning his web, in a man’s ear canal! He was hearing what sounded like a beating drum, which lead him to the doctor where they found the pesky creature! Doctors located the spider and the web, and rinsed his ear out. The 60 year old was fortunate the spider did no damage!

I guess its time we sleep with one eye open!