Sports Talk: LeBron’s #23, MLB All-Star Game, John Cena WWE

The game everyone’s been talking about is finally here, the 2019 FIFA Woman’s World Cup Quarter-finals, USA vs. France at 3PM on FOX.
Below are three sports stories I’m highlighting in Friday’s edition of Sports Talk.
- LeBron James is reportedly gifting his number #23 to his new teammate Anthony Davis… Davis has worn the #23 for his whole career, so sweet of him. LeBron has also hinted about returning to #6, the number he wore with the Miami Heat. MORE
- The votes are in and the starters announced for the Major League All-Star Game! The Houston Astroslead ALL teams with three starters in this year’s game. The 2019 MLB All-Star Game takes place on July 9th at 7:30PM on FOX. MORE
- John Cena says his WWE career is quote, “FAR from over” … he made the comment in a tweet noting that he began is WWE journey 17 years ago. He also said that filming has begun for Fast and Furious 9, he announced that he was joining the cast a few months back. MORE