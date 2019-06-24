Sports Talk: Three Things Trending Today

Update: David Ortiz’s recovery is going well, he was released from intensive care unit at MGH in Boston, this is a huge improvement for the former MLB player who was shot in the back only two weeks ago.
It’s Monday’s addition of “Sports Talk” and we feel for Koby Bryant!
These are the top three sports stories trending today:
- Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen may be out with a season-ending injury, but he now vows to return in Black Panther dressed video. MORE
- Kobe Bryant and his wife welcomed their fourth daughter, Capri Kobe Bryant… he must have given up on having a boy and decided to squeeze his name in. MORE
- Cam Newton had a 10 hour flight and tried to offer a guy $1,500 for his seat because it had more leg room, he got rejected though and of course there’s video! MORE