Sports Talk Friday: Today’s Top Three Sports Stories

Sports news is in full swing with last nights NBA draft, and U.S Soccer team beating Sweden 0-2. Below are my top three pics in today’s “Sports Talk”.

As expected, the New Orleans Pelicans picked Zion Williamson first in the NBA draft. Ja Morant went second to the Memphis Grizzlies, and RJ Barrett went third to the New York Knicks. MORE The Rays are exploring a plan to split their home games between Tampa and Montreal. MORE The NFL has finalized its pass interference challenge rule for the upcoming season. MORE