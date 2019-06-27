Sports Talk: Top Three Sports Stories Trending Today

There’s a lot going on in the sports world, below are just a couple that caught my eye.

10,000 computer simulations of the 2019 NFL season projected the Browns to win at least nine games AND make the playoffs! If this does indeed happen it would be the first time in 17 years. The NBA is exploring ideas for its 75th anniversary season as an opportunity to test some bold initiatives like a reducing the 82-game regular-season schedule. UFC lightweight Desmond Green was arrested yesterday afternoon and currently being held at the Broward County Main Jail on 20 separate charges. Public reports state his bonds totals around $194,000… his charges include DUI manslaughter from a car crash that killed two woman back in August.

Stay up to date on all things sports related with aour sister station, 640 The Hurricane.