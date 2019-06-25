Sports Talk: Tuesday’s Edition Of Sports News Trending Today

Each day I highlight three sports related stories trending that day, today’s stories are as listed below.

A business professor from Emory University conducted a study on NFL fan bases, while some fans are very happy with the results, the Kansas City Chief fans were NOT! That’s because they were named one of the worst! MORE Tiger Woods is no longer a defendant in the wrongful death lawsuit over a man who killed himself on his drive home after he got drunk at a restaurant Woods invests in. MORE Shaquille O’Neal’s Opening Monologue at last night’s 2019 NBA Awards included a rap! It was… well… you can judge for yourself. [VIDEO]