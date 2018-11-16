SRO Scot Peterson Defies MSD Panel Subpoena

Broward County SRO Scott Peterson did not appear yesterday before the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission.

The board investigating the deadly school shooting subpoenaed Peterson to explain why he didn’t enter the school during February’s shooting.

One parent whose son died in the shooting calls Peterson a piece of garbage and a despicable human being.

Peterson may face criminal charges in the deaths of 17 on Valentine’s Day.

Scot Peterson- The Police Officer who failed to confront the shooter in Parkland Refused to testify in front of victims families today. Instead, he sent his lawyer to inform the commission on the lawsuit he’s filing against them. Coward! — Hunter Pollack (@PollackHunter) November 15, 2018

