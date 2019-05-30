St. Lucie County police probe ‘severe case’ of animal abuse in Fort Pierce

Deputies and animal control officers are investigating a severe case of animal abuse and cruelty in Fort Pierce, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Ken Mascara said St. Lucie County Animal Control received an anonymous tip Thursday morning about 15 animals in distress at a rural property in Fort Pierce.

Police arrived at the scene and found 15 dogs in a pen outside in the heat with no water or shade.

At least two of the animals are dead, and the others are in severe stages of malnutrition and heat exhaustion, according to SLCSO.

Officials say one dog was found dead on the scene, and another died at a veterinarian’s office.

According to reports, 24 animals including two deceased dogs, 14 adult dogs and seven puppies, along with a pig were seized by police at the property.

Sheriff Mascara gave a live update about the investigation Thursday around 1:30 p.m., EST in which he said criminal charges are most likely going to be filed.