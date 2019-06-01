St. Lucie County Sheriff’s deputy K-9 dies unexpectedly

Saturday morning, the St. Lucie County Sheriff announced the unexpected death of a k-9, officials say.

Sheriff Ken Mascara says K-9 Dallas showed signs of a medical emergency on Wednesday and was taken to a local area veterinarian.

Sadly, Dallas never recovered and passed away late Friday evening.

K-9 Dallas joined the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on July 8, 2016, the day after a fatal shooting in Dallas where five law enforcement officers were killed and nine others injured, according to the sheriff.

The K-9 was named in honor of their sacrifice.

“Our agency mourns the loss of K-9 Dallas and sends love and support to his partner, Deputy Brandon Nuccio, and family during this very difficult time,” Sheriff Mascara said.