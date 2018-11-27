St. Lucie man accused of posing as decorated veteran

Cary Haerlin is accused of posing as a U.S. Marine who served overseas as a decorated combat veteran for “many years,” according to police.

According to the arresting officer, the 56-year-old is a Marine.

However, he is not a “decorated combat veteran.”

Haerlin posed as such by forging discharge documents claiming that he was honorably discharged and that he had fought in combat overseas while in the U.S. Marine Corps, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

Additionally, Haerlin falsely claimed he was a U.S. Marine combat veteran, and joined the Marine Corps League, a non-profit group that raises money to help veterans.

He even went on to order various military medals and ribbons online that he never earned and wore them on his Marine Corps dress uniform at Veterans’ Day ceremonies and parades, according to police.

Haerlin faces multiple felony charges including grand theft, uttering a forged instrument, and unlawful use of uniforms, medals or insignia.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.