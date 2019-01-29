Stacey Abrams to deliver Democratic response of the State of the Union

Democrat Stacey Abrams announced Tuesday that she had accepted an invitation to give the Democratic response to the State of the Union address.

Abrams has reportedly become a rising star in the Democratic party following her unsuccessful bid to become governor of Georgia last fall.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer confirmed Tuesday that he called Abrams three weeks ago to discuss the idea and that she has since accepted.

Abrams said she is “honored” to give the Democratic response via Twitter on Tuesday.

California Attorney General and former House member Xavier Becerra will translate Abrams response in Spanish.

She is set to speak following Republican President Donald Trump’s address to Congress and the nation.

