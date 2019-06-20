“Star Wars” over Trump’s Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Luke Sywalker better known as Star Wars actor, Mark Hamill, is calling for Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to be replaced by a star for “Princess Leia” Carrie Fisher.

Fans are using #AStarForCarrie to demand President Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (which the city council symbolically voted to remove last year) be replaced with one for late "Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher. pic.twitter.com/HviIqMCCB2 — AJ+ (@ajplus) June 20, 2019

The Star Wars actor yesterday retweeted an article from last year reporting that the West Hollywood City Council had voted to remove Trump’s star.

Hammill said, “Good riddance,” and suggested replacing the Trump star with one for his Star Wars co-star, the late Carrie Fisher.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, however, has stated that it will not remove Trump’s star on the Walk of Fame.

Stating, “We don’t remove stars.”

Fisher passed away at the age of 60 on 27 December 2016, four days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Despite a petition to remove it, disgraced comedian Bill Cosby’s star remains on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, while he remains behind bars as a sex offender.