Starbucks Apologizes for Asking Officers to Leave or Move

Starbucks is apologizing, after an employee at one of its stores in Tempe, Arizona, reportedly asked six police officers to leave or to change their location in the store when another customer reported feeling unsafe.

In a statement, the company says it has “deep respect for the Tempe Police Department” and was apologizing “for any misunderstanding or inappropriate behavior that may have taken place” during the incident, which took place July 4.

According to the Tempe Officers’ Association, the officers had purchased their drinks and were standing together, when the barista made the request on behalf of the other customer.

Association President Rob Ferraro said in a tweet, “This treatment of public safety workers could not be more disheartening. While the barista was polite, making such a request at all was offensive. Unfortunately, such treatment has become all too common in 2019.”

Don't appreciate @Starbucks asking our #Tempe cops to leave your establishment on the #4thofjuly2019. Several of those cops are #veterans who fought for this country! #ZeroRespect pic.twitter.com/oGaDKhlYX3 — Tempe Officers Association (@ToaAz) July 5, 2019

Supporters of the police have already launched a #boycottstarbucks campaign on Twitter.

However, critics of that boycott effort say the campaign ignores alleged racist police behavior and police brutality that have recently made some people feel unsafe around officers.