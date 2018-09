Are you obsessed with Starbucks? Well some good news, they are partnering with Uber Eats to test out delivery. Right now Starbucks delivery is in about 100 different Florida locations but are hoping to expand in the future. If you wish to use the delivery service the menu is condensed down, less customizable and some items are a bit more pricey than in store..

If Uber Eats is not in your area yet, you can always use Postmates for delivery! Enjoy!