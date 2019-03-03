State Dept: Bin Laden’s Son is New Al Qaeda Leader

According to the U.S. State Department, one of Osama bin Laden’s sons is the new leader of al Qaeda.

A statement from the State Department reads, “Hamza bin Laden … is emerging as a leader. He has released audio and video messages on the Internet, calling on his followers to launch attacks against the United States and its Western allies, and he has threatened attacks against the United States in revenge for the May 2011 killing of his father by US military forces.”

U.S. officials add they are willing to pay up to $1 million for information about his whereabouts.

The State Department added that items that were seized from Osama bin Laden’s hiding place in Pakistan indicate he was grooming his son to take over the group.

Hamza bin Laden is married to the daughter of Mohammed Atta, the lead hijacker in the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, according to the State Department.

The Bureau of Counterterrorism and Countering Violent Extremism says that as American officials search for the younger bin Laden, United Nations member states must freeze his assets and comply with a travel ban and arms embargo.

A newspaper in Saudi Arabia has also reported that his Saudi citizenship has been revoked.