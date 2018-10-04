State to provide $3M to fight red tide in South Florida

The state is offering $3 million in grants to counties along the east coast of South Florida that are located in the growing red tide wave.

According to Gov. Rick Scott, the money will come from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and will be available for Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

The funds are part of a grant program launched by the DEP in July and have given $16 million to the fight against the red tide and blue-green algae thus far.

Red tide is a natural occurrence that happens due to the presence of nutrients in salt water and dinoflagellates and can last between a few weeks to more than a year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

