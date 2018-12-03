State trooper hospitalized after struck by a vehicle on I-95

Monday, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper is in the hospital after a car crashed into him on I-95 near Hobe Sound.

FHP spokesperson Lt. Al Feola confirms the unidentified state trooper has sustained serious injuries.

WARNING: viewer discretion is advised.

CBS12 was on the scene covering a crash on I-95 near Bridge Road when a black Audi spun out after a truck ran into the back of the car.

The Audi then hit the trooper who was also on the scene.

The trooper was sent flying into the air, and first responders on the scene ran toward him after the crash.

The trooper is recovering at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

No charges have been announced at this time.

