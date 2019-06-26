Stay Cool!!! Heat Advisory in Effect for South Florida

South Florida baking under the hot sun again today with no rain in sight.

Palm Beach County is under a heat advisory with the heat index in the 100’s.

The mercury could reach a scorching 95 degrees.

Doctors warn about heat stroke, heat exhaustion and heat cramps due to the unrelenting sun.

Medical experts advise those who need to be outside to wear light, loose clothing and to hydrate.

High temperatures are expected to stick around South Florida this week.

At least the tropics are quiet for this first month of Hurricane Season.

It will feel like it's 100 degrees outside by 11 a.m., when the heat advisory begins. But there is relief on the way: https://t.co/W37RIsVPzV — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) June 26, 2019

The heat wave began Friday with temperatures in the upper nineties.

Monday broke 98 degrees, which tied the record for the hottest temperature ever recorded in Miami, before Tuesday was 97 degrees.

A normal temperature for this time of year of around 90 degrees is back in the forecast on Friday.

The dry hot weather increases the risk of brush fires.

And a wildfire in the Everglades that now covers over 33-thousand acres in Broward is 40 percent contained. The blaze started Sunday night near Weston.