Stephanie Grisham Named Next White House Press Secretary

Stephanie Grisham will be the new White House press secretary and communications director.

First lady Melania Trump announced the news via Twitter on Tuesday.

I am pleased to announce @StephGrisham45 will be the next @PressSec & Comms Director! She has been with us since 2015 – @potus & I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country. Excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the @WhiteHouse. #BeBest — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 25, 2019

Grisham whose been with the Trump’s since 2015 will replace Sarah Sanders, who is stepping down at the end of this month.

She has been First Lady Melania Trump’s chief spokesperson and will be doing both jobs.

Grisham is set to accompany Trump on a trip to Japan and South Korea on Wednesday.