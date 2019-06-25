Stephanie Grisham Named Next White House Press Secretary

Stephanie Grisham will be the new White House press secretary and communications director.

First lady Melania Trump announced the news via Twitter on Tuesday.

Grisham whose been with the Trump’s since 2015 will replace Sarah Sanders, who is stepping down at the end of this month.

She has been First Lady Melania Trump’s chief spokesperson and will be doing both jobs.

Grisham is set to accompany Trump on a trip to Japan and South Korea on Wednesday.

