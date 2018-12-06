Stocks Plunge Amid China Trade War Fears

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down more than 500 points in early trading on Wall Street.

The Nasdaq is also down around 125 points while the S&P 500 is down around 50 points.

Investors are concerned over the trade uncertainty between the U.S. and China and concerns over a possible economic slowdown.
The New york Stock Exchange is back open today, a day after being closed on the National Day of Mourning for the funeral of former President George H.W. Bush in Washington, DC.

