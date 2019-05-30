Storm Chaser Proposes to Boyfriend As Tornado Looms

A marriage proposal took place in one of the most unlikely circumstances imaginable this week, near a looming tornado in Kansas.

Even though it was potentially a dangerous situation, it didn’t stop experienced storm chaser Joey Krastel from popping the question to his boyfriend.

It was a fascination of these storms that brought Krastel and his now-fiancé, Chris Scott, together, both following each other on Instagram prior to meeting in real life.

Some friends snapped a photo of Krastel down on one knee with the gray tornado looming in the background.

There have been an estimated 500 tornadoes across the country this month.