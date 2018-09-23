Storms Continue Churning and Changing; No Current Local Threat

Tropical Storm Kirk continues to move in a westward direction at 21mph as of the 11 a.m. advisory. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is located 545 miles southwest of the Cape Verde Islands, and is maintaining sustained winds of 40 mph. It is still predicted to continue moving west and to strengthen.

Additionally, Subtropical Storm Leslie has formed, with 40mph sustained winds. Leslie, moving at just 3mph, is in the mid-Atlantic, on South Carolina’s latitude.

Lastly, Tropical Depression 11 has dissipated. Its remnants now have maximum sustained winds of 25mph, and it is about 350 miles east-northeast of the Windward Islands.

