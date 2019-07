A man was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a stray bullet in Lauderhill on Thursday.

Police say the unidentified man, in his 20s, was lighting fire works with his family when a stray bullet fell from the sky and struck him in the leg.

He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities across South Florida spent the days leading up to Fourth of July urging people to not shoot into the air.

No other information is available at this time.