Street Team/Brand Ambassador – Part-time

Hubbard Radio is a full-service media company with 7 radio stations and cutting-edge digital solutions in West Palm Beach, FL. At Hubbard, we’re looking for the best people in local media to help build dominant brands that connect consumers and advertisers to build better businesses and communities. We succeed by always doing the right thing with focus, urgency, and passion.

Reliable, creative, outgoing and personable; able to interact with the public. Project an appropriate station image with respect to dress and demeanor.

Must be a problem solver with the ability to prioritize.

Must have a flexible schedule with the ability to work nights, weekends and holidays.

Must have the ability to work well in a team, as well as individually.

Must have a valid driver’s license and clean driving record as determined by the Company (driving record will be checked).

Ability to work in compliance with company policies and procedures.

Physical Requirements: Ability to communicate in English, both verbally and in writing. Works under tight deadlines and in pressure situations. Manual dexterity and fine motor skills to manipulate general office equipment (telephone, copier, etc.) and drive vehicle. Ability to read, hear and speak clearly and follow both oral and written direction. Ability to think critically and quickly and to articulate information in clear, concise manner to others. Sit and/or stand for extended periods of time. Average pushing and pulling, bending and stooping. Lift and carry up to 50 lbs. The Company may make reasonable accommodations to facilitate the ability to perform essential job functions.

The Promotion Assistant assists with the execution of station marketing plans and events, contests, and other promotional activities.

Assist with, attend, and execute special promotional events, remotes, client events, activities and community service programs sponsored by the station, away from the station location.

Represent the station in a professional manner that projects desired station image at events with a high level of customer service. Interact with the general public, clients and station at all times during events.

Assist with the set-up and breakdown of station promotional equipment that includes banners, tents, balloons, prize wheel, etc.

Communicate frequently with other staff during the event.

Maintain cheerful attitude during events.

Keep promotional areas and station vehicles organized and clean.

Report to work on time and works established schedule/hours. Ability to work evenings and weekends.

Safely drive station vehicles to and from station events. Obey traffic laws.

Attend meetings and brainstorming sessions.

Complete other duties as requested and needed.

An equal opportunity and affirmative action employer

