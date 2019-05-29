Stripper accused in deaths of three young soccer players

Officials in Miami are reporting that they have charged a stripper with the deaths of three young soccer players who were run over by a speeding car.

The incident occurred Saturday around 5:00 am along Northeast 125th Street.

Authorities say 13-year-old Gideon Desir, 15-year-old Lens Desir, and 17-year-old Richecarde Dumay were walking to a bus stop where they were expected to travel to Weston for a soccer tournament when 31-year-old Mariam Coulibaly came speeding down the road. Coulibaly then lost control of her vehicle and struck the three soccer players who were walking on the sidewalk, killing all three.

Coulibaly then left the scene. She was later located at Aventura Hospital and Medical Center where she was being treated for injuries she sustained in the crash. Authorities reported that Coulibaly’s blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit when doctors tested her four hours after the crash.

As of Tuesday night, she was still being treated at the hospital under police supervision. Authorities reported that Coulibaly admitted to hitting the boys on the sidewalk.

They also reported that Coulibaly had been working at the strip club on the night of the incident and that she has a long history of driving infractions.

Coulibaly is facing DUI manslaughter charges. She is expected to be arrested after she is released from the hospital.