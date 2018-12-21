Strong Line of Storms Hit the Palm Beaches, Two Tornadoes Confirmed in Florida

The long anticipated rough weather is moving through the Palm Beaches on Thursday night.

Up to three inches of rain are expected to fall.

The massive storm system is already hitting Florida hard especially in Pasco county.



Tornado watches have been issued for several counties and several warnings issued and two tornadoes have been confimed in Central Florida.

A EF0 tornado touched down in Polk County Thursday morning just before 9 a.m., the National Weather Service Tampa Bay confirmed in central Florida. A second EF0 tornado hit Manatee County at around the same time.