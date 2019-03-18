Stuart Attorney Fights to Keep Sex Sting Video From Going Public

A Martin County judge has unsealed surveillance videos and pictures taken both inside and outside of spas shut down for prostitution and human trafficking.

The surveillance video allegedly shows customers on camera engaging in sexual acts which might include New England Patriots owner, Robert Kraft who is charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution at a Jupiter spa.

However, an attorney representing more than a dozen of the accused men is fighting to keep the video and pictures from the spa crackdown from going public.

In addition, a spokesman for the Martin County sheriff’s office says the sheriff does not intend to release the videos to the public.

Attorney Richard Kibbey, of Stuart says the fate of the videos is in a “gray area” since a judge left the decision of who will get access in the hands of prosecutors, police and sheriff’s deputies.

Kibbey said he will feel more secure with a judge’s order in place to ensure the public won’t get access.

Monday, Kibbey’s firm asked for an emergency hearing to grant his request that pictures and videos only be released to attorneys involved with the case.

He said he is not sure when the judge will grant that hearing.