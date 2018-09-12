Student stabbed to death at Michigan high school

Wednesday morning, a 16-year-old at Fitzgerald High in Detroit, Michigan died at the hospital after another student, 17, stabbed her in a classroom.

Police say the two knew each other and were engaged in a fight over a boy.

The 17-year-old suspect took out a kitchen-style knife during the fight and stabbed the 16-year-old twice in the chest.

At a news conference later Wednesday morning, Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said the school resource officer immediately began CPR on the victim until emergency personnel arrived and rushed her to St. John St. John Macomb-Oakland Hospital.

The stabbing occurred at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday and the girl was pronounced dead at the hospital at about 9:24 a.m., according to Dwyer.

The 17-year-old girl was taken into police custody at the school and reportedly admitted to the crime.

Dwyer also said there were about 20 to 30 students in the classroom at the time of the stabbing and that class had just begun when the altercation took place.

Police recovered the knife brought into the school and are investigating how and when the weapon got inside the building.

Additionally, police are interviewing the students and taking witness statements.

No other injuries were reported, and classes at the high school have been canceled through Thursday.

