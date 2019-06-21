Study claims young people are developing horns due to electronic use

Researchers are reporting that they have found an occurrence of young adults who are starting to develop horn-like structures on the back of their heads.

Scientific Reports published the report showing that of the 1,200 Australian adults ages of 18 and 30 that they examined, over 40 percent of them had developed a spur at the base of their skulls.

In some cases the horn-like structure was as long as 1-inch.

Scientist stated that the believe the spur is because caused by the person tilting their head forward, which shifts weight to muscles at the back of the head. Holding that position of extended periods of time may cause the spur to develop.

While there is no definitive proof, scientist hypothesize that the development of the spur may be due to the excessive use of electronic devices like cellphones which those between the ages of 18 and 30 tend to spend the majority of their time starring down at.

“However, we hypothesize that the use of modern technologies and hand-held devices, may be primarily responsible for these postures and subsequent development of adaptive robust cranial features in our sample.”

They plan to continue to study to determine if their hypothesis matches their findings.

