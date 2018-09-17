Study Finds Those Who Spent Time Around Algae Blooms Were Breathing in Toxins

The Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute is warning those who have spent time around the blue-green algae blooms in the St. Lucie River that they have been breathing in toxins.

Epidemiologist Adam Schaefer reported that after conducting nasal swabs, urine test, and blood test on 70 people who were working to clean up the bloom, they found “detectable levels” of the toxin microcystin in their noses.

Some of the participants suffered symptoms such as a runny nose, watery eyes and trouble breathing, while others had no symptoms at all.

The toxin is believed to be airborne and has so far been found in the noses of each study participant, however, Schaefer says that though the toxin showed up in the nose of the participants, it does not necessarily mean that the toxin has gone anywhere else in the body. The studies advisers are currently waiting on the test to come back for both the urine samples and the blood sample to determine the possible effects it may have on the body.

“That’s one question we hope this study will answer,” Schaefer told TCPalm: “What concentration and what length of exposure cause people to show symptoms?”

