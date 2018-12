The Executioner Wasp is a beautiful gold and amber paper wasp, one of the largest living in the dense jungles of Central and South America. These pollinators, that use their strong mandibles to bring nectar and small caterpillars back to the nest to feed their young, are actually not very aggressive. However, don’t let their level of chill fool you, these speedy wasps pack a seriously powerful punch that can cause major injury and even death with its potential for allergic reactions.