Sub-tropical Storm Joyce Forms!

Subtropical storm Joyce has formed! She joins Tropical Storm Isaac and Hurricane Helene which is also weakening. Joyce has sustained winds of 45 mph and a turn

toward the northeast with a rapid increase in forward motion is forecast to occur over the weekend. Joyce could strengthen slightly over the next couple of

days and become a tropical storm within the next day or so.

Tropical Storm Isaac is weaker with top winds down to 45 miles an hour as it heads toward the Lesser Antilles and the eastern Caribbean Sea. Hurricane Helene is also weakening as it moves northward over the eastern Atlantic and is expected to become a tropical storm by tonight. Later today, a hurricane hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. Forecasters believe the system could still form a tropical depression and bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to northeastern Mexico, Texas, and Louisiana.

Large swells from Hurricane Florence continue to create dangerous conditions along Florida’s east coast.

The National Weather Service says there is a high risk of life-threatening rip currents today on beaches from the Georgia border south to Palm Beach County.

A high surf advisory is also in effect as large and battering waves will make entering the surf hazardous for beach-goers today.

