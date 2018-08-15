Subtropical Storm Ernesto Forms Over Central Atlantic

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are watching a subtropical storm named Ernesto that’s formed over the central Atlantic.

Ernesto is the fifth named storm of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

It’s currently about 700 miles southeast of Newfoundland, moving slowly northward, and posing no threat to land.

Maximum sustained winds are 40 miles-an-hour.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or so.

We are enjoying a milder, “subtropical” hurricane season due to cooler ocean temperatures according to weather experts.

Subtropical Storm #Ernesto Advisory 2: Subtropical Depression Strengthens Into Subtropical Storm Ernesto. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 15, 2018

