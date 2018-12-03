Sully the service dog accompany’s George H.W. Bush one last time before new assignment

The yellow labrador, Sully, who worked closely with the late former President George H.W. Bush from June until his death, will be traveling with Bush’s casket and his family on the flight to Washington, DC on Monday, according to officials.

Jim McGrath, Bush’s spokesman, posted a now-viral image to Twitter of Sully next to Bush’s casket on Sunday along with the caption, “Mission complete.”

Former President George W. Bush later reposted the photo to his Instagram, confirming that Sully will be given a new home and go back into service to help other veterans at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“As much as our family is going to miss this dog, we’re comforted to know he’ll bring the same joy to his new home, Walter Reed,” Bush wrote.

Sully is named after former airline pilot Chesley B. “Sully” Sullenberger III, who became famous for landing a damaged passenger jet on the Hudson River and saving all 155 passengers and crew in 2009.

George H.W. Bush will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol from Monday evening to Wednesday morning followed by a funeral service.

A second service is set to be held for the late President in Texas Thursday, where he will be buried.

Related content: