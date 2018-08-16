SunPass Overdraft Reimbursements Begin

If you are a SunPass user who was penalized with overdraft fees during the system’s recent upgrade glitches, there is finally good news.

The Florida Department of Transportation announced on Thursday that a system to process SunPass overdraft claims is now active and ready for consumers to use at sunpass.com.

Florida’s Transportation Secretary says that Conduent State & Local Solutions, the company that holds the state’s $287 electronic toll collection contract, and which oversaw the botched rollout of the new Customer Service System, will absorb the costs of the reimbursements.

“Today, SunPass deployed an overdraft claims process to make our customers whole,” according to Transportation Secretary Mike Dew. He added, “We will not let Conduent off the hook.”

In the meantime, the FDOT says it has already hit Conduent with almost $800,000 in damages for the upgrade problems. It has also requested that the Office of the Chief Inspector General investigate Conduent’s mismanagement of the system transition.

SunPass resumed posting toll transactions on July 3, about one month after its customer service system was taken offline for what was supposed to be just one week worth of upgrades.

During that time, customers still racked up toll charges but were unable to track them. The outage affected the system’s website and phone app, as well as activation kiosks, account updates and replenishment, walk-in centers, and the TOLL-BY-PLATE website.

Affected customers may now file claims by fax at (888) 265-1725; by regular mail to General Customer Correspondence & Enrollment, Florida Department of Transportation/SunPass, P.O. Box 447, Ocoee, FL 34761; or in person at any SunPass Walk-in Center.

To qualify for reimbursement, customers must provide bank records showing a minimum of two automatic replenishments and the resulting overdraft fee(s) that occurred between June 11 and August 17. Customers may choose to receive a check or a SunPass account credit.

FDOT adds that customers will continue to have their late fees and penalties waived for a period of time in order to have an opportunity to manage their account transactions.

