SunPass Toll Bills Still Not Adding Up

If you are a SunPass user, chances are you have received outrageous Turnpike toll bills.

Florida’s SunPass toll payment system went down in June of 2018 and resulted in chaos.

Governor Ron Desantis is trying to clean up the mess left by Governor Scott.

Customers are our top priority according to Gov. DeSantis and he has ordered the continued suspension of administrative fees and penalties for SunPass and TOLL-BY-PLATE customers.

Some SunPass subscribers are now seeing those invoice totals go down, but they say the say the bill still doesn’t add up.

In fact, one West Miami man threatened to blow up the SunPass headquarters over his huge bill and is in jail.

He said he didn’t mean it.