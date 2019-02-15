Super Bowl MVP Edelman Honorary Starter for Sunday’s Daytona 500

Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman, minus the caveman beard, will be soaking up some Florida sun this weekend.

He’s been named the honorary starter for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

The Patriots wide receiver played a huge part in his team’s 13 to 3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53.

The 2019 Daytona 500. Sunday on FOX. pic.twitter.com/xJ8NMvbebY — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 13, 2019

Edelman isn’t the only NFL star who will be in attendance for NASCAR’s biggest race. J. J. Watt of the Houston Texans is the grand marshal.