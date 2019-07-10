Superintendent Suggests Not Renewing Principal’s Contract Over Holocaust Remarks

Palm Beach County School Superintendent Donald Fennoy spoke out Wednesday afternoon about the former Spanish River High School principal who made controversial comments about the Holocaust.

Fennoy recommends that William Latson’s district contract not be renewed. That statement came after an email Latson sent to a parent surfaced, in which he reportedly wrote, “I can’t say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event because I am not in a position to do so as a school district employee.”

According to the district, Latson made a “grave error in judgement.”

Latson says that his words were misconstrued.

Upon being removed from his position on Tuesday, he wrote to school staff members, “I have been reassigned to the district office due to a statement that was not accurately relayed to the newspaper by one of our parents.” In addition, “It is unfortunate that someone can make a false statement and do so anonymously and it holds credibility, but that is the world we live in.”

