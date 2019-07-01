Support for Biden Plummets 10 Points after Debate

The first Democratic primary debates have taken an initial toll on former VP Joe Biden’s numbers.

A poll by Morning Consult and FiveThirtyEight before and after both debates shows that Biden’s support numbers plummeted by ten points with Democratic voters when asked who they would choose as a candidate.

Before the debates, the poll showed Biden with 41.5% of voters’ support.

After the debates, his support slipped by around 10%.

If we want to make Donald Trump a one-term president, it’s going to take everyone stepping up and pitching in what they can. Will you make a donation before our big public fundraising deadline tonight? https://t.co/BWLrzM9AE6 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 30, 2019

The poll showed that Kamala Harris picked up support, with her poll numbers up by around 9%.

This first debate was just the beginning. Help us build momentum and show the pundits just how strong our movement is.https://t.co/wVqKajoP42 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 28, 2019

Who do you think will become the Democratic candidate for president?