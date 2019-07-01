Support for Biden Plummets 10 Points after Debate

The first Democratic primary debates have taken an initial toll on former VP Joe Biden’s numbers.
A poll by Morning Consult and FiveThirtyEight before and after both debates shows that Biden’s support numbers plummeted by ten points with Democratic voters when asked who they would choose as a candidate.
Before the debates, the poll showed Biden with 41.5% of voters’ support.
After the debates, his support slipped by around 10%.

The poll showed that Kamala Harris picked up support, with her poll numbers up by around 9%.

