Supreme Court Allows Trump Administration’s Transgender Military Ban Pending Appeals

The U.S. Supreme Court has granted the Trump administration’s request to enforce a proposed military service ban on transgendered individuals while the case proceeds.

SCOTUS voted 5-4 to permit the request while appeals are heard in lower courts.
The cases are Trump v. Karnoski and Trump v. Stockman. In both cases, a lower court halted the ban.
Tuesday’s orders by the conservative-controlled court temporarily stay those lower court decisions while the cases make their way through the federal courts.
The Supreme Court voted along party lines to stay these decisions, with Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan in dissent.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Supreme Court Allows Trump Administration’s Transgender Military Ban, No Action on DACA Business Assistance For Furloughed Government Employees 2019 Oscars Nominations Announced Ocasio-Cortez: A World that Allows for Billionaires is Immoral 2019 Oscars Announced LIVE Three Year Old PSL Girl Shot in Head Back in Hospital with Infection
Comments