Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Recovering From Cancer Surgery

Doctors say 85-year-old Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just had two cancerous growths removed from her lung.

The oldest justice underwent a pulmonary lobectomy at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City today to remove two nodules from her lung, which pathologists determined to be malignant.

The court’s public information office reports “Post-surgery, there was no evidence of any remaining disease.”

Ginsburg is said to be resting comfortably and no further treatment is planned, according to the press release.

She will remain in the hospital for a few days.

A fall in November may have saved Ginsburg’s life because doctors discovered the cancerous nodules during tests to diagnose and treat rib fractures Ginsburg sustained from a fall.

The justices are not due back on the bench for oral arguments again until Jan. 7, but they are scheduled to meet for their first conference of the new year on Jan. 4.