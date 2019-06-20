Supreme Court rules 40-foot Peace Cross war memorial constitutional

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a Peace Cross war memorial on public land outside Washington, D.C., will continue to stand following a 7-2 decision determining that it does not violate the Constitution.

Residents of Prince George’s County, Maryland and the American Humanist Association (AHA) sued to have the cross taken down arguing that a cross memorial on public land violated the Constitution, specifically, the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment.

The Supreme Court Majority rejected that claim citing that the Latin cross design reflected the nationwide trend at the time and was created to honor those who died in the war with community monuments and not for religious purposes.

“There is no evidence of discriminatory intent in the selection of the design of the memorial or the decision of a Maryland commission to maintain it,” the Court said. “The Religion Clauses of the Constitution aim to foster a society in which people of all beliefs can live together harmoniously, and the presence of the Bladensburg Cross on the land where it has stood for so many years is fully consistent with that aim.”

The Bladensburg Peace Cross sits in a Washington suburbs a traffic circle to honor 49 local World War I soldiers who died in battle overseas.

The cross was associated with World War I, and the Court noted that the U.S. used it in military honors, such as the Distinguished Service Cross in 1918 and Navy Cross in 1919.

The Court’s decision reverses the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, which ruled that the cross was unconstitutional.