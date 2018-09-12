Susan G. Komen South Florida Recruiting Volunteers for 2019 Race for the Cure

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL. – With planning for the 2019 Race for the Cure well underway, Susan G. Komen South Florida is looking to fill open committee positions to ensure the biggest and best event in the nonprofit’s history.

Slated for Saturday, January 26, 2019, the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront will once again be a sea of pink and filled with survivors, fighters and those who support them along the way all joined together with one common goal – to create a world where no one dies from breast cancer.

To get to that, Komen is calling for volunteers to join them in the planning and the fight against the cancer that affects 1 in 8 women and a growing number of men. There are a variety of time commitments and opportunities to fit any schedule. From team recruitment to sponsorship building to goody bags, there is something for everyone!

“Cancer is something that we all dread,” shared Patti Hammitt, the 2019 Chair for the Race for the Cure. “But, because of our fundraising and hard work, today, the five-year survival rate for someone diagnosed with breast cancer is up to 77% from 59%. And, with early detection and screenings, that number is steadily growing. We invite anyone who has been affected in some way by cancer to join us. We want to continue beating this disease so one day it is just a distant memory.”

To volunteer, please contact Josh Hirsch at (561) 514.3020. For more information about Komen South Florida, please visitwww.komensouthflorida.org.

About Susan G. Komen and Komen South Florida

Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen was founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life. Komen South Florida is working to better the lives of those facing breast cancer in the local community. Through events like the Komen South Florida Race for the Cure®, Komen South Florida has invested over $14 million in community breast health programs in Palm Beach, Martin, and St. Lucie counties and has helped contribute to the more than $920 million invested globally in research. For more information, call561-514-3020 or visit www.komensouthflorida. org .

