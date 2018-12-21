Suspect Arrested After Local Bomb Scare

Investigators in Palm Beach County have arrested a man they say purposely designed a package to look like a bomb in an effort to scare employees at a local store.

The incident occurred Wednesday at Cycle Ivan’s motorcycle store on the 2800 block of Forest Hill Blvd.

According to the report, 47-year-old Gregory Gonzalez went Cycle Ivan’s motorcycle store, threw the package inside the store, and fled the scene.

Fearing for their safety, employees and customers exited the store and call the police.

The bomb squad was sent to the location and eventually found that the package was a hoax device.

After an investigation, authorities identified Gonzalez who later confessed that he designed the package to look like a bomb with the intent of scaring the employees.

Gonzalez has since been arrested and is facing charges of Placing a Hoax Bomb. His bond has been set at $200,000.